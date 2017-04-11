Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recipes now on restaurant menus

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's recipes now on restaurant menus

While she hasn’t been keen on returning to acting, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has turned entrepreneur and has branched out into the fields of beauty and fitness. From promoting yoga in India and abroad to endorsing healthy and nutritious diets, Shilpa Shetty has become a name to reckon with in the field of health and fitness.

In fact, Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently launched her new health and wellness venture, the ‘Shilpa Shetty Wellness Series.’ The actress also features in the fitness and cookery videos on the YouTube channel, sharing her inside secrets on living a healthy lifestyle. Sources now reveal that owing to the popularity of the channel and the recipes featured on it, a Bangalore based restaurant has approached Shilpa to curate a special section on the menu named after her.

When contacted confirmed Shilpa, “I am happy people are following my channel and dishes like the jeera chicken and payasam are finding a place on restaurant menus. Guiding people through a healthy lifestyle is something I am passionate about.”

