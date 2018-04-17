Shilpa Shetty Kundra enters digital space with dating reality show for Amazon Prime

The perfect amalgamation of two states – the South based Shilpa Shetty tied the knot with Punjabi businessman Raj Kundra way back in 2009. While she continues to enjoy the marital bliss, here are her plans for the young generation. The digital space has taken the Indian entertainment market by a storm and now, experimenting with one of a kind show is a blind dating reality show, Hear Me. Love Me will now be aired on Amazon Prime.\

Hear Me. Love Me is a first-of-its-kind reality show that promises to redefine the concept of blind dating. Hosted by actress turned entrepreneur turned reality show judge, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and produced by FremantleMedia India, the series provides a window into what contemporary India thinks of love, romance and dating.

The format takes a single young woman [between the age group of 21 to 32] looking for love and sets her up on 3 dates in a single day where she meets them without leaving the room. There’s just one small catch – she is not allowed to see what her dates look like.

The bachelors wear a mini camera on their chest sharing their lives, but never revealing their faces, thereby eliminating looks as a deciding factor. This format provides a sneak peek into the day of the life of the date and after that it is decision time. Before she sees them though, she has to choose the one who has won her heart. Helping the contestants as they make these decisions is Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Thrilled with the concept, Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, “I am thrilled to make my digital debut with Amazon Prime Video with this unique reality show. I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test! The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “This show is fun and fresh and we believe it will appeal to our current and future Prime members. It is based on the premise of choosing a date, but with a big twist and in a never before seen format in India. I think Shilpa is a great fit for this show and the audience will love the role she plays in this Prime Original. We’re excited to add Hear Me. Love Me. to the slate of innovative shows we’re making for our Prime members.

Hear Me. Love Me. was originally devised by FremantleMedia’s Israeli production company Abot Hameiri.