Shekhar Kapur to direct his first stage musical

For the unstoppable high-flier Shekhar Kapur, the sky was never the limit. At age 72 he continues to conquer new peaks. This time, literally. For, Shekhar will soon be directing his first stage play which is about conquering the highest peak of the Alps in Switzerland.

Shedding engrossing light on his new excitement Shekhar says, “Yes, isn’t it something else? To be able to do what I want to do? Though I’ve produced a staged musical Bombay Dreams in London, it was not directed by me. Now I’m directing a staged musical for the first time. It is a play called The Matterhorn authored by Michael Kunze.”

The curiously quaint and epic play has the mountain peak addressing the hero the Britisher Edward Whymper. Chuckles Shekhar Kapur, “Yes, can you believe it! The Matterhorn reverses the traditional relationship between Man and Nature. It actually has the Mountain peak talking to Man.”

Shekhar Kapur says he was attracted to both the theme and the format of presentation. “I loved the idea of doing a stage musical on the bond between Man and Nature. The music is being done by Albert Hammond who is a legend in his own right having done evergreen songs like ‘It Never Rains In Southern California’ and ‘One Moment In Time’. I am looking forward to going on stage with these enormous talents.”

Shekhar Kapur goes on stage at the famed St Gallen theatre in Switzerland on 17 February. Do we get to see his lavish stage debut in India? “Well, Bombay Dreams was never staged in India. But I am confident The Matterhorn will find its way here,” Shekhar ends hopefully.