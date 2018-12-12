Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 12.12.2018 | 7:40 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor’s Haider co-star Saqib Bilal Sheikh killed in a gun fight with other militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saqib Bilal from Kashmir known in his town for his cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider was tragically killed in a gun fight on the outskirts of Srinagar in the Mujgund area. He had joined the terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba after disappearing from his home in August and was accompanied by his other friend Muddasir Rashid Parray. The locals state that while Saqib was a theatre and football enthusiast, Muddasir was a cricket lover. Saqib was a bright student both in academics and extra curricular activities but was lured by outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba to join after three militants from the area were gunned down in August. A few days ago, Saqib’s picture posing with gun and a knife did rounds of social media. This was a ploy to recruit more teenagers into the terrorist outfit, claim authorities.  The two boys were joined by Pakistani militant known as Commander Ali Bhai.

The town where the two teenagers lived is mourning the death of their youth. Saqib’s parents revealed that apart from acting and football, he wanted to pursue engineering and being a militant was no where on his agenda. Bollywood is yet to react to this.

People on social media are commenting on how tragic it is to see reel turning real for this Kashmiri youth.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor kicks off Kabir Singh in a clean shaven look in Mumbai

