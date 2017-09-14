Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show TED Talks India: Nayi Soch pushed ahead to mid-November or December?

All those who can’t wait for Shah Rukh Khan’s TV show ‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’, well there’s a bad news. The wait has just got longer as the Indian version of this international TV show has been postponed. Initially, the plan was to launch it in mid-October, during the festival of Diwali. But now ‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’ will go on air either in mid-November or December.

As per reports, two reasons are given for the same. Firstly, the channel has invested hugely in the show and a lot of post-production work needs to be finished. Secondly, they have two star-studded shows coming up – ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, featuring Akshay Kumar as the super judge and also Farah Khan’s musical show ‘Lip Sing Battle’. Both shows are scheduled to be aired on the weekends.

‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’ is also slated for the weekend and the channel wants a very good slot for it, suggest the same report. It might be aired in evening or maybe in the morning, a la Aamir Khan’s social TV show ‘Satyamev Jayate’. After all, just like ‘Satyamev Jayate’, ‘TED Talks India: Nayi Soch’ is also quite informative. The plan is to launch it in a big way. Shah Rukh Khan is kept in loop about these developments and he is not in a rush either.

This is the second time in recent times that Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar clash have been averted. In August, Akshay’s social satire Toilet – Ek Prem Katha was to clash with SRK’s romcom Jab Harry Met Sejal. But later, Jab Harry Met Sejal’s release was advanced by a week.