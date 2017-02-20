Shah Rukh Khan invited to guest star in American sci-fi series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency

Over the years, fans have wanted Shah Rukh Khan to venture into Hollywood just like many of his peers. Although the actor has always maintained a stance that he has never received an opportunity to star in the West, he recently revealed that one may or may not get to see him in an American TV series.

So, SRK who likes to keep up with the movies and TV shows had no idea that Dirk Gently’s novel was now a TV series. Now, it has been learned that Shah Rukh Khan has been invited to guest star on season 2 of American science-fiction series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency by the show’s executive producer Arvind Ethan David. It all started when SRK posted a photo of himself while talking about how clueless he has been that Dirk Gently is now a TV series. He said, “Dirk Gently is a TV series!! And I didn’t know it! Woe be upon me. Sorry, Adams. The pic is for no apparent reason.”

Arvind Ethan David saw SRK’s tweet and did not leave this amazing opportunity to ask him to feature on the show. He wrote, “Amazing to discover that @iamsrk is a #dirkgently fan. Come guest star in #Season2. It’s possible I got a bit too excited that #ShahRukhKhan likes #dirkgently — do you think he noticed?”

SRK was quick to respond saying, “Let me know the time and place. Will figure out my own accommodation!” Arvind was on board saying, “Done and done!”

All we can expect is Shah Rukh Khan decides to star in the show. The BBC drama Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency is based on the Douglas Adams’ novel series which follows the story of a holistic detective who investigates cases involving the supernatural. The show stars Samuel Barnett, Elijah Wood, Hannah Marks and Fiona Dourif.