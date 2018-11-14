Shah Rukh Khan CONFESSES that he can’t afford to have Gauri Khan to design his films and here’s why

Well, we all know that besides his acting talent, if there is another thing that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is known for, then it is for his wit and sense of humour. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of Zero, was recently asked about Gauri Khan designing for his films and pat came the quirky reply from the superstar-husband that he can’t afford her.

For the uninitiated, Gauri Khan is a popular real estate entrepreneur and also a renowned interior designer. She has also ventured into production of films. Amidst her many ventures, the entrepreneur has been designing many restaurants and office spaces of late. Recently when an event was held earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he would ever have Gauri Khan design for his films.

To the same, the superstar Khan replied that he can’t afford to have her on board since they make small films. He further went on to state that he just goes to the restaurants she opens because he gets free meals. He jokingly concluded it by adding that he hopes that she keeps opening new restaurants and that he can eating in them and party all the time.

On the other hand, when Gauri Khan, was presented with the same question, she asserted that she has been currently busy with her hands full and that whenever she gets free, she will definitely collaborate with her superstar hubby for designing his films.

Speaking of Gauri Khan, the designer has also designed the interiors of many Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, not to forget her bestie Karan Johar amongst others.

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero, the film also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, is expected to release on December 21.