Sexual harassment allegations: Women’s commission comes out in support Tanushree Dutta, sends notice to Nana Patekar

With each day, the Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar sexual harassment controversy has been taking a new turn. The actress’ allegations against the veteran actor have set the #Metoo Movement in action in Bollywood, a sight that we have rarely witnessed in this industry. Tanushree Dutta has found supporters in not only from colleagues from the fraternity but also in Women’s Commission. The Maharashtra State Commission for Women sent notices to Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang over the allegations made by Dutta.

For the ones who continue live under hibernation, earlier this month, Tanushree Dutta, who returned to India from the U.S, revealed the reason behind disappearance from Bollywood. She accused Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss whilst shooting dance scenes. She also claimed that the other influential people on the sets like Ganesh Acharya, Samee Siddiqui and the director Rakesh Sarang turned blind eye to the incidents which led her to walk out of the film and quit the film industry.

Her allegations soon kicked off another uproar with many women coming forward to share their stories of harassment that they faced in the industry. From Vikas Bahl to Alok Nath, filmmakers and actors have been accused of sexually exploiting women. Coming to the case at Commission for Women, we have their members have sought a reply from the accused in the next 10 days.

While Tanushree Dutta was expected to take a legal action by filing an FIR against Patekar and others, the actress is said to have filed a complaint at Women’s Commission on Tuesday with the help of her lawyer. Speaking on the same, reports have it that the commission has even asked the police about the action that will be taken regarding the case. It is also being said for further investigation, CINTAA, which did not address the issue when the actress had registered her complaint way back in 2008, is now cooperating with the police. They have reportedly submitted 40 documents pertaining to the case that was registered a decade ago.

