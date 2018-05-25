SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Race 3 may not release in Pakistan

Just a few days ago, we saw the trailer of the Salman Khan starrer Race 3 release, followed by a couple of tracks from the film. While the film still remains as one of the most keenly anticipated summer releases in Bollywood, we hear that Race 3 might just have a tough time releasing across the border. In fact, reports state that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in Pakistan has issued a notice temporarily banning the release of any foreign film including Indian films during the Eid holidays, essentially casting a shadow of doubt on the release of Race 3 in Pakistan this Eid.

As per the circular issued by the Pakistan Ministry, Indian and foreign films will be banned from two days before Eid to until two weeks after the holidays. This move to ban foreign and Indian films comes after local filmmakers, artists, distributors and producers complained that local films face stiff competition from Indian and Hollywood movies that release during the festive season. With this temporary ban, the Pak Ministry looks at promoting local cinema which, given the limited screen count, have been facing issues with recovering their investment.

To gain more clarity on the Pakistan release of Race 3, we contacted Ramesh Taurani, who is the producer of Race 3. However, Taurani claims to have no details on the same saying, “I am not aware of this notice in Pakistan and I cannot comment on the film’s release since Yash Raj Films is taking care of the overseas distribution of Race 3.” With doubt still foreshadowing the release of Race 3 in Pakistan, it is learnt that the said temporary ban is also applicable for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays which will fall around late August or September.

As of now, with no clarity on the release pattern of Race 3 in the overseas market, and an official update on its release still awaited, it remains unclear whether Race 3 will hit screens in Pakistan this Eid.

Also Read : Race 3 actor Salman Khan shares a SENSUOUS picture of ‘chweet’ Jacqueline Fernandez from ‘Selfish’