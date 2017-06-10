Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 10.06.2017 | 3:34 PM IST

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor to marry the girl of his mother’s choice

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Ranbir Kapoor roped in as Yatra

It is the strangest irony you will encounter in the film industry. There is a breed of actors who would choose to have flings galore in the film industry. But when it comes to marrying they would rather find someone from outside the entertainment industry.

It comes as no surprise to know that Ranbir Kapoor, arguably Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor (Ranveer Singh is taken) has agreed to his parent’s wish to marry a girl of their choice.

Ranbir’s parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, have never really approved of their son’s romantic escapades or his myriad girlfriends. Says a family friend, “When Ranbir’s mom half-seriously suggested that he should marry a girl chosen by his parents, Ranbir shocked them by agreeing.”

The hunt is now on for a suitable bride from outside the industry and we may very soon hear of Ranbir Kapoor tying the knot in a lavish Kapoor wedding. It was Ranbir’s grandfather the late and great Raj Kapoor who had famously said about his legendary relationship with actress Nargis, “She is my actress. She cannot be my wife.”

Ranbir is most definitely a chip off the old block.

