SCOOP: Rajkummar Rao signed opposite Deepika Padukone for Meghna Gulzar’s Laxmi Agarwal biopic

After the grand success of Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone had not signed any project. It was only in October, this year, it was finally confirmed that Deepika had chosen her next film which is a biopic on acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal. Not only that, she will be producing the film as well with Meghna Gulzar on board as the director. Now, it seems that critically acclaimed Rajkummar Rao has been reportedly roped for the film.

As per sources, Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar were hunting for a talented male lead actor. As Rajkummar Rao has been the face of unconventional cinema, it seems like he was the right fit for the role opposite Deepika. Although it is unclear what role the actor would be essaying, but it would be pretty interesting to witness a new pair onscreen telling this important story.

Deepika Padukone, recently at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2018, revealed that she is starting the film early next year. “We will start working on the film early next year. I think it’s a story that needs to be told. It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully, good things will come out of it,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Laxmi Agarwal was merely 15 when two men, Gudda and Naeem Khan attacked her with acid when she waiting at a bus stop in Delhi. Apparently, the girl had refused the advances of the 32 year old man and in a fit of rage, they attacked her. After two years of staying at home and refusing to move owing to the scars, finally in 2006, Laxmi gathered the courage to file a case against reducing acid sales. Eventually in 2013, after the much talked about Nirbhaya rape case, the court changed many laws pertaining to the protection of women and one of them was the PIL filed by Laxmi. She is currently running the Chhanv Foundation to help acid attack survivors.

Laxmi Agarwal has been recognized internationally as well as she received the US State Department’s International Women of Courage Award in 2014 from the former US First Lady Michelle Obama.