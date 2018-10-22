Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.10.2018 | 2:12 PM IST

SCOOP: Nana Patekar’s role to be CUT out of Housefull 4?

BySubhash K. Jha

In what could be an instant – replay version of what transpired after actor Kevin Spacey was accused of multiple sexual offenses, actor Nana Patekar may find his role removed from the underproduction comedy franchise Housefull 4. When the revelations of actress Tanushree Dutta placed Nana at the center of roaring controversy, he was quietly having a ball shooting for Housefull 4 far from Mumbai.

SCOOP: Nana Patekar’s role to be CUT out of Housefull 4?

But, now after the outraged protests, Patekar could find his role written out of the film. Says a source close to Housefull 4, “In Hollywood, they scrapped Kevin Spacey’s role from the film All The Money In The World and replaced him with Christopher Plummer overnight. Some such surgical operation is definitely a possibility in this case. But instead of replacing Nana, they may cut his role out from the film.”

While Sajid Nadiadwala who co-produces Housefull 4 and Super 30 refrained from comment, a source close to him discounted all possibilities of scrapping Super 30, the film that the disgraced Vikas Bahl directs and Housefull 4 which stars Nana Patekar.

Also Read: Me Too: Nana Patekar accuses Tanushree Dutta of mental harassment as he responds to her CINTAA complaint

