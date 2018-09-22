SCOOP: Bhumi Pednekar comes on board for Shah Rukh Khan starrer SALUTE

Shah Rukh Khan has been quite busy finishing up the post-production work on Aanand L. Rai’s Zero. Meanwhile, there have been several reports that suggested that Shah Rukh Khan had given nod Rakesh Sharma’s biopic which was earlier supposed to have Aamir Khan as the lead. Earlier reports even revealed SRK would begin the first schedule of Salute in September and work on it for a month. While one awaits the news to come out that the film has gone on the floor, a new development is clearly shocking. Rumours were rife that Kareena Kapoor Khan was roped in to star opposite SRK in the film. But, now we hear that Bhumi Pednekar has been locked in for the film.

Bhumi Pednekar has had a pretty amazing year. With Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actress has become one of the most versatile actresses in the industry. With Lust Stories, the actress took a bold step. Now, it has been learned that Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rakesh Sharma biopic. While the movie is yet to be announced, it seems like Bhumi Pednekar has bagged the jackpot. It is yet to be known whether Kareena Kapoor Khan is still a part of the film or has been completed replaced by Bhumi.

Earlier, the reports had suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had patched up and were to star together in this film. An inside had revealed, “In a film, various issues including remuneration and dates need to be worked out first before an announcement is made. And Kareena and Shah Rukh coming together after Ra.One is very big news. But now everything has been sorted, the deal has been finalised and Kareena is doing Salute where she plays Madhu who is an interior designer by profession and astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s (played by Shah Rukh) wife. Kareena loved the story and is excited to be working with Shah Rukh again.”

Salute is expected to start by the end of the year. So yes, expect a formal announcement on the movie anytime now!