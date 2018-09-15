SCOOP: Akshay Kumar – Vidya Balan to star in R. Balki produced first ever INDIAN SPACE FILM

A while back it was announced that the film Chanda Mama Door Ke would be India’s first ever astronaut film, however the project was later shelved due to budgetary issues. Now we hear that Akshay Kumar is all set to star in what will be the first ever Indian astronaut film that will be produced by R. Balki, Viacom and Akshay.

If what we hear is true, then apparently, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Hope Productions that is headed by R. Balki will be joining hands for this venture. If that wasn’t all, the said project we hear will also feature Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Nimrat Kaur in the lead, while two more actresses are being locked for the project. Commenting on the same a source close to the development says, “Yes Viacom and Balki have come together for a film which will be the first ever Indian movie on astronauts. In fact, the film will be about sending a crew of chosen people to Mars.” Further talking about details of the film, the source goes on to add, “The said project is yet to be titled, but it will be directed by Jagan Shakti who has earlier been an associate director on films like Pad Man, Holiday, and Akira to name a few.”

Besides this, reports also have it that Akshay Kumar, who has already been roped in for the venture will also be co-producing the project. As of now, an official announcement on the same is awaited.

Also Read: Teaser of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 to release in September and here’s why it is auspicious