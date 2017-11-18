SCOOP: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to be pitted against each other in Jolly LLB 3?

Subhash Kapoor showed promise as a director with his first film Say Salaam India itself that was made way back in 2007. Sadly, it sank without a trace. His next film, Phas Gaye Re Obama, got him some recognition. But it was Jolly LLB in 2013 that finally proved to the world that he’s one of best writer-directors we have today. His next film, Guddu Rangeela, didn’t work but earlier this year, Jolly LLB 2 got him back into the league. The manner in which he used humour in real-life situations and also ensured viewers had something to take home became his style and it also earned him a lot of respect.

Subhash Kapoor’s next film is the ambitious project Mogul, the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. After he finishes his work on Mogul, we have learnt that Subhash Kapoor will be starting work on the third part of Jolly LLB franchise. And this time, he’s going to have a casting coup of sorts. Jolly LLB had Arshad Warsi playing the title role while Jolly LLB 2 had Akshay Kumar playing the leading man. Now, there’s a buzz that Jolly LLB 3 will feature both the Jollys and they will be pitted against each other! Yes, you heard right, Jolly LLB 3 will feature both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi!

Both Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2 were set in different towns – the former was set in Delhi while the latter was set in Lucknow. The common factor between both the films was the character of the judge, Justice Sunderlal Tripathi, essayed by Saurabh Shukla. In fact, in Jolly LLB 2, when Justice Sunderlal Tripathi meets Jolly for the first time, he remarks that he knows a lawyer, also named Jolly, from Delhi. So in the third part, both the Jollys will fight it out in the court with Justice Sunderlal Tripathi being the judge. Jolly LLB 3 surely can’t get better than this!