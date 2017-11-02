Say No to Spoilers: UAE release of Sidharth Malhotra – Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq delayed by a day

With makers of Ittefaq constantly promoting the message of ‘No Spoilers’ on social media, we believe that they are ready to take that extra mile to avoid the leak of the suspense of the whodunit thriller. The film which was supposed to release in the UAE market today has been pushed further by a day since they do not want anyone to let out the suspense.

Readers may be aware that Ittefaq is the remake of the Rajesh Khanna starrer 1969 classic by the same name but the makers have twisted the plot considering that the story of the older version was out everywhere. In the 2017 film, Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha play murder suspects in a double homicide with Akshaye Khanna as the investigating cop. The makers decided to promote this suspense drama in a unique manner, where they have not only avoided opting for an extensive campaign but also requested people to not spread spoilers on social media.

And now postponing the release by a day in UAE is just a part of the same campaign. A source close to the film said, “Usually films in UAE release on Thursday but as it’s a suspense thriller and the makers don’t want the suspense to be out, the film will be releasing on Friday.”

With Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar as producers, Ittefaq is scheduled to hit the big screen on November 3.