Sanya Malhotra to feature alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu’s next

There have been several speculations about this Anurag Basu film that will feature an ensemble cast. Well, the last we heard was that the film will star Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now the latest addition is said to be the other Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra in this yet to be titled film.

Sanya Malhotra will be apparently featuring in the film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. There were earlier rumours about the film being a sequel to Life In A Metro… One of the main reasons for the same is that this untitled Anurag Basu film too will be an anthology of sorts like the 2007 sleeper hit which featured four stories interconnected with each other. Set against an urban backdrop, the film had then explored the complex web of relationships. We wonder if this one too will show the complexities and dynamics of love!

Coming to Sanya Malhotra’s story with Aditya Roy Kapur, the said story will be a romantic tale, albeit with quirky elements. It seems that Anurag decided to rope in Sanya after he was impressed with her performance in Badhaai Ho.

Interestingly, this film will see BFFs Fatima and Sanya coming together after their last blockbuster Dangal. However, if reports are to be believed the two will feature in different stories of the anthology and hence will not be sharing screen space. Not too long ago, we had received the glimpse of Fatima shooting with Rajkummar and it seems that the said shooting will wrap up soon. On the other hand, Sanya is expected to kick off her shooting with Aditya somewhere next week.

In earlier reports it was being mentioned that while Rajkummar – Fatima and Sanya – Aditya will be seen in pairs, the story featuring Abhishek will be a solo one with no female leads.

