SANJU: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS his favourite look from Sanjay Dutt biopic

Not surprisingly, ever since its announcement, Sanju has been garnering curiousity. The biopic on popular actor Sanjay Dutt will be portraying some of the most controversial stories from his life too. Considering that it spans through years of the actors’ acting career, from his early days to him walking out of prison, Ranbir Kapoor who is playing Sanjay, will be seen in varied avatars. But did you know that the superstar has a favourite look! Can you guess which one?

Sanjay Dutt, in his career, has sported varied looks from his Rocky days to Khalnayak days to Munnabhai days. When the teaser of Sanju released we got a glimpse of his varied looks that Ranbir Kapoor will be sporting throughout the film. His impeccable portrayal of the Bollywood star was appreciated by the audience, owing to not just the way he imbibed his body language but also the way he looks on screen. Ranbir looks believable as Sanjay Dutt but it seems that the process to turn Sanjay Dutt wasn’t a cakewalk.

During the Q&A session of the recently held trailer launch, Ranbir Kapoor was asked to choose between his favourite look amongst the Sanjay Dutt avatars. “When he comes out of jail, the look in the blue shirt, beard and gol choti, it has to be that one.” He further went on to speak about how difficult it was to recreate that Sanjay look for him.

“I had to sit for prosthetics for 5 to 6 hours. I was very happy to sit in the chair for that many hours to get that look.” Adding to it was Rajkumar Hirani who said, “He used to come to the location at 3am for a 7am shoot to get his make-up done. We used to reach there (venue) at 6 in the morning, only to get to know that Ranbir has been trying to finish off his make-up since 3.”

Sanju also features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala in lead roles and it is slated to release on June 29.