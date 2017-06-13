Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Instagram declaration of reunion with Salman Khan is a hoax

A few days back there was quite a social-media drama-hungama over a picture that Sanjay Leela Bhansali supposedly posted with his erstwhile best friend Salman Khan from his Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam days declaring that the two are coming together again.

Turns out, the pictured declaration was a hoax. Says a source close to Sanjay Bhansali, “SLB can barely start a computer. He is not on any social media, not Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. So how could he post a picture with Salman Khan? It is obviously the doing of some overzealous fans of Salman who can’t wait to see the two come together again.”

So what is the truth about the alleged reunion of the Hum…Dil De Chuke Sanam star-director pair? Says the source, “They’ve met and decided to work together. Details are being worked out.”

Apparently Salman wants to produce the film with Bhansali. That is an arrangement not quite to the director’s liking.