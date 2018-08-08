Sanjay Leela Bhansali clarifies on Priyanka Chopra opting out of his film based on gangster Gangubai Kothewali

Priyanka Chopra, lately, has been making headlines for forthcoming projects and her relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. The actress recently opted out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat just 10 days before the film went on floor. The reason reportedly has been her engagement to Nick and a Hollywood project. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that she walked out of yet another project based on the life of female gangster Gangubai Kothewali. It is being helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Clarifying on Priyanka Chopra’s exit, Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s spokesperson on Tuesday revealed that no such movie has been discussed with Priyanka. “Sanjay Bhansali has a lot of love and regard for Priyanka Chopra, however, no such film has been discussed,” the director’s spokesperson said in a statement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in Bajirao Mastani. He even co-produced the biopic, Mary Kom. She did a title track number for Ram-Leela.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic alongside Adam Devine, Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth. The film is scheduled for Valentine’s Day release next year. She is also starring in Shonali Bose’s tentatively titled The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Besides these two films, she has booked a leading role in Hollywood film Cowboy Ninja Viking opposite Chris Pratt.