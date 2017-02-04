Sanjay Dutt’s loud parties leave neighbors fuming

While Sanjay Dutt has already had a much bigger legal trouble that led to his imprisonment, this time around, the actor seems to have rubbed his neighbors the wrong way. Sanjay Dutt’s neighbours were left fuming when the actor continued to play loud music during one of the events at his residence, late in the night, leaving them awake.

This is not the first time where his neighbors complained of menace of loud music. However, in 2017, we hear that the cops came twice to his place in a span of less than 20 days in order to warn the actor about keeping the noise level under control after neighbors complained of disturbance. One of the neighbors recently revealed to a daily that one such incident happened on January 14 and the other was just couple of days ago wherein the music was on loud volume at Dutt’s terrace at around 11.30 am and that they couldn’t even sleep.

They registered a complaint at the police control room around the same time but the music apparently continued till 1.30 am. However, yet another call to the control room and they were informed that the details of the police complaint was forwarded to Khar station. The neighbor directly contacted the Khar station over the issue and that’s when the Sufi music which was on loud volume finally was reduced.

The neighbors have been upset with Sanjay Dutt’s behavior and even added that despite sending him a warning letter, there has been no progress. They also reportedly asserted that they would take up the issue during the next Annual General Meeting.

On the other hand, Senior Inspector Ramchandra Jadhav of Khar Police station confirmed that they received the complaint and rushed to the spot to turn down the music. He also firmly stated that further action will be taken on the same but did not divulge any further details.