Sameer Nair quits Balaji Telefilms as its Group CEO" />

After his memorable tryst with the likes of Star Entertainment India, Imagine TV, Sameer Nair tried his hand in politics as well by joining the Aam Adami Party (AAP). The latest update on Sameer Nair is that, he has now stepped down as the Group CEO of Balaji Telefilms.

Speaking about his decision, Sameer Nair said that it had been an amazing experience working with Ekta, Shobha Kapoor and all other colleagues at Balaji Telefilms. He added that the management teams were in place and the company was poised for its next phase of growth. He also added that he would remain a mentor and guide to the company and a close friend of the (Kapoor) family.

On the other hand, Shobha Kapoor (Managing Director- Balaji Telefilms) said that Sameer Nair was more like family to them and that they had a relationship dating back to 2000 when they first worked together on Star Plus. Wishing Sameer Nair the very best in his future endeavours, Shobha Kapoor said that they were happy to have his continued support as an advisor and friend.