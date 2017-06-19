Salman Khan’s foundation Being Human supports a two-year-old baby’s liver transplant

Salman Khan founded his trust Being Human Foundation in the year 2007 which largely works for the welfare of children. The foundation churns out a lot of resources to help the people in need. Now, it has been learned that Salman’s Being Human organization came to the aid of a two-year-old baby who needed a liver transparent.

According to a report in a leading daily, Rakesh Awar reached out to the Being Human Foundation to get his two-year-old child treated. Speaking about it, Rakesh Anwar said that they had heard that Salman Khan really helps people in need. As they were in need to collect funds which was costing around 12 lakh rupees, they asked the doctor to give them some time to arrange more money. The surgery was then pushed to from May 31 to July 18 of this year. They approached the Being Human charitable organization first and they had expected to get a sum of Rs 1 lakh. Instead, they were given Rs 2 lakh. Then, they approached other charitable trusts including Tata Charitable Trust from which they received around Rs 5 lakh and around 3 lakh from Chief Minister’s trust. They still have a target of Rs 12 lakh but they are thankful to everybody who helped.

Talking about Salman Khan’s Being Human, Rakesh Awar said that he did not think that they would actually get some help from Being Human. But, they helped and it was an easier process for them. Earlier, Rakesh had no idea how he would save his child. Now, the treatment is going on at the Apollo Hospital in New Mumbai. The child would be admitted to the hospital a few days before the date of liver transplant surgery. Their family is very hopeful now.

Here’s the receipt received by Mr Awar from Being Human Foundation: