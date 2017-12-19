Salman Khan won’t take leave on Christmas; will shoot for Race 3

Salman Khan has many projects in the making and one of them is Race 3. The actor began shooting for the film last month. To complete the shoot on time, this year the team won’t be able to celebrate Christmas because of Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan, who celebrates his birthday on 27th December, will be flying out of town to celebrate his birthday. And before that, the Race 3 team wants to wrap up a few important scenes from the Mumbai Schedule. So, the whole team of Race 3 will be having a working Christmas this year, in order to complete the shoot on time.

All actors have canceled their festive plans and have kept the film as their priority. Race 3’s team have already completed one portion of the shoot, they will be starting their second installment of the shoot soon. The team will have a 6-day working schedule during the festival and as the team wants to wrap a pivotal part of the film they have decided to complete it as soon as possible. The shooting would be done in Mumbai.

Race 3 is one of the most awaited movies of 2018 because the audience will be able to watch Salman Khan in action once again. Apart from Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez and now Anil Kapoor have joined the team. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah.

Directed by Remo D’souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips, Race 3 is slated to release on Eid 2018.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai. It is releasing on December 22.