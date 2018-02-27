Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty casteist remarks: Rajasthan High Court stays investigation

Salman Khan, who was promoting Tiger Zinda Hai last year, was accused of allegedly making casteist remarks during the promotions on Shilpa Shetty’s reality show. Now, in a big relief to the actors, the court stayed the police investigation against Salman Khan. According to the reports, the case was lodged in Churu district. Rajasthan High Court had also issued the notice to the state government and the complainant.

Ashok Panwar, a resident of Churu district, had filed an FIR against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty at Kotwali police station under sections of the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for alleged casteist remarks. Post that, Salman Khan moved the petition before the Rajasthan High Court to quash it. Both Shilpa and Salman were summoned by Churu police but both of them failed to meet the investigating officer.

Cousel Mahesh Bora in an official statement said, “We told the court that Salman did not use any abusive language pointing to a particular community, but was commenting on his own dancing skills. Due to this act, there is no prima facie case made out against petitioner under the SC-ST Act,” After the hearing, Justice Sandeep Mehta gave four weeks to the complainant and the state government to submit.

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty came under fire when the actor visited her reality show to promote his film, Tiger Zinda Hai. In the moment, Salman reportedly used the word ‘Bhangi’ to describe his dancing skills. Shilpa Shetty allegedly used the same word to describe how she looks at home. This irked the members of Valmiki community who carried protests and burned effigies of the actors. Shilpa, though, had taken to her social media to apologize for hurting the sentiments of the community.

