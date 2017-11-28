Salman Khan says ‘No’ to Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s condom ads on Bigg Boss

All the advertisement for a condom brand featuring Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover has been withdrawn from Bigg Boss, thanks to host Salman Khan who is at heart a conservative to the point of being prudish.

A source close to the development revealed, “What Salman wants on Bigg Boss, Salman gets. His word is final on the show. For some time now Salman Khan was embarrassed about the condom ads. He felt they violated the family-appeal ethics of Bigg Boss. When he expressed his misgivings about the ads, the show’s producers promptly volunteered to pull the ads out.”

Interestingly, Bipasha Basu and her husband have been hovering around Salman Khan for quite some time. The couple claims to be the superstar’s favoured friends. This snub comes as a big blow to their “friendship” with the Khan.