Rumour has it: Ajay Devgn to produce a film starring Sanjay Dutt and Farhan Akhtar?

Earlier this year, we saw Salman Khan all set to produce a film starring Akshay Kumar. Similarly, now Ajay Devgn has decided to produce a film that will star his 90s contemporary Sanjay Dutt as well as multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar.

Although the details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, we hear that the film in question will be directed by Nishikant Kamat, with whom Ajay Devgn recently worked in Drishyam. From what we hear, Ajay Devgn is looking at expanding the business of his production house and wants to produce content even if it means he isn’t acting in it. Many stars currently are following this trend and Ajay too is looking forward for the same.

Besides this, he has also returned to the small screen with his production, TV series on the journey and life of Baba Ramdev. On the film front, Ajay Devgn will soon kick start the promotions of his forthcoming film Baadshaho, which also co-stars Emraan Hashmi.

As for the actors in the film, Sanjay Dutt is busy vacationing with his family after he wrapped up his comeback film Bhoomi. Farhan Akhtar too is on a holiday with daughter Akira post the shoot of his film Lucknow Central.

On the other hand, the untitled Ajay Devgn production is slated to go on floor in October.