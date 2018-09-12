Richa Chadha joins Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga

Richa Chadha has added another feather to her cap! The talented actress has been roped in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s upcoming sports drama, Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead. The actress, who is currently awaiting the release of her next Love Sonia this week which has already been earning rave reviews especially for her role, will soon join the team Panga for the shoot of the film.

It was earlier announced that Punjabi actor Jassie Gill and actress Neena Gupta will be seen along with Kangana Ranaut in the film. Now comes the official announcement of Richa Chadha joining the team. This would mark the Fukrey actress’ first time working with the exceptionally talented director and the film is being produced by Fox Star Studios.

Richa posted on her social media with images of her own family, captioning it, “Parivaar ne saath diya, toh panga liya! My Family means the world to me & thanks to @ashwinyiyer and @foxstarhindi I have another family to call my own. Ready for some more #panga?”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has earlier made compelling films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, is all set to direct Panga. A story that reaffirms that a family who laughs, cries, dreams together and if they are by your side, nothing seems to be impossible to a willing heart.

