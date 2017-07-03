REVEALED: TV actress Ankita Lokhande to make her big screen debut with this epic film alongside Kangna Ranaut

While she came into news during her much talked about break-up with live-in boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, now Ankita Lokhande has decided to come out of her hiatus and have signed a new project. But this time it is not for the small screen but it will be a big budget film starring Kangna Ranaut in the lead, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Coming to her role, Ankita will be playing one of the most prominent supporting characters in the film, Jhalkarbai. Very few may be aware that she is the woman who had overcome every obstacle to save Rani Laxmi Bai. The uncanny resemblance to Rani Laxmibai had helped her to disguise herself as the queen, and took command of the Jhansi army.

Jhalkari bai belonged to the Kori caste (a Dalit community that was oppressed). Hailing from a humble background, she rose to the ranks to become an advisor to the legendary Rani Laxmibai. In fact, so courageous was she that during the battle of fort of Jhansi, she disguised herself as Rani Laxmibai and took command of the army, thus giving the real queen a chance to escape in the meantime. She had played a major role in the battle against the East India Company and continues to be remembered as one of the most courageous warriors in the history of Bundelkhand.

As for how she bagged the role, we hear that the producer of the film, Kamal Jain approached the actress with the role for the film, which is presented by Zee Studios. Let us remind you that Ankita was the lead actress of the TV series Pavitra Rishta, one of the longest running shows on Zee network. While Ankita agreed that she hadn’t heard much about Jhalkarbai, she was more than happy to agree to play such a powerful character. Adding that she can’t wait to start the film, Ankita is also excited to share screen space with Kangna Ranaut.

In fact, Ankita Lokhande has already started the preps and has been training with Nick Powell for sword fighting. Talking about the first day of training, Ankita agreed that she had no idea of how to handle a sword and that Nick has been teaching her each move like he is teaching a kid. Besides this, Ankita is also learning horse-riding.

Written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is directed by Krish, whose last Bollywood directorial was Gabbar Is Back. The music is given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics are penned by none other than Prasoon Joshi. It is slated to release on April 27 next year.