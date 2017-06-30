Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: This is what Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath is all about

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Earlier we had reported that Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’s much talked big Bollywood break will be in the form of the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. The film which also marks the return of the filmmaker along with MS Dhoni actor Sushant Singh Rajput is titled Kedarnath.

As reported earlier, the film will be a passionate love story set at the backdrop of pilgrimage. Excited about starting this film, Abhishek believes that Sara fits the bill perfectly and he is more than happy to collaborate with Sushant Singh Rajput. Let us remind you that Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che which was directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

On the other hand, talking about the film was Prernaa Arora also expressed her excitement to kick start the film said, “I am really thrilled and excited to be working and collaborating with Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath. And extremely happy to have Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on board for this project.”

Coming to the prep for the film, reportedly the film is in its initial pre-production stage. The lead pair will start their script reading sessions soon and the duo will also do a workshop after that.

Kedarnath is slated to go on floor by the end of this year and it is produced by KriArj Entertainment and Guy in the Sky Pictures.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

