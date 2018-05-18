REVEALED: Suniel Shetty goes back to his roots as he makes Kannada DEBUT

We have seen him as an action hero and action villain in Bollywood films. But now after being in the fraternity for 7 years, Suniel Shetty has planned to shift his attention towards Kannada, his mother tongue. The actor, undoubtedly, has been one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry and now he is looking forward to not one but two Kannada films. Interestingly, one of them will see him collaborating with his favourite director Priyadarshan.

Suniel Shetty has chosen his Kannada debut to be a film about boxing. But speaking on his film with Priyadarshan, it is a fantasy adventure drama and is multi-lingual. Titled Marrakar – The Lion of Arabian Sea, this film is based on the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean. While it does talk about pirates, it is also said to be loosely based on Kunjali Marakkar IV [Mohammad Ali], the Muslim naval chief. The film will be releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil.

Said to be mounted on a big budget of Rs. 150 crores, the film will also feature Nagarjuna and Mohanlal. Talking about working with these South icons, Suniel defined it as a dream-come-true moment. While he has worked with Priyadarshan films in the past, he is also happy that he is getting to work with Lal sir [Mohanlal] as he has essayed his roles in many remakes. He is excitedly looking forward to work with Nagarjuna and added that the megastar looks like 26 even today.

Speaking on taking off to Karnataka for the film, Suniel Shetty maintained that Mumbai has been his ‘karmabhoomi’ [business world] while Karnataka is his janmabhoomi [birth place].

