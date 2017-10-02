REVEALED: Sonakshi Sinha bags Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns; Diana Penty also retained

Happy Bhag Jayegi emerged as a true sleeper hit of 2016. The trailer of the film was interesting but not was much expected from it. But this Mudassar Aziz directorial set the cash registers ringing and managed to impress audiences.

Since many months, talks of the sequels are going around. Some reports stated that Sonakshi Sinha has been signed and that she would essay the character of Happy in the sequel. But there were no confirmations either from the makers or Sonakshi or even Diana Penty.

Today, it has emerged that these reports were partly true. Sonakshi Sinha indeed has bagged the sequel of Happy Bhag Jayegi, titled Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns. However, she hasn’t replaced Diana Penty. The original Happy is also a part of the sequel! This makes Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns a one of its kind sequel.

The male actors who featured in the original – Abhay Deol, Jimmy Sheirgill and Ali Fazal – will also feature in Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns.