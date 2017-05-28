REVEALED: This is what Salman Khan is planning for Tubelight.

Come this Eid and we will finally see the release of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight that has been directed by Kabir Khan. While fans everywhere are waiting for the film with bated breath, we hear that the makers of the film recently held a meeting to ensure maximum success for the film at the box office. However, what was interesting about the said meeting was the fact that the makers of Tubelight have decided to follow the steps that Aamir Khan took for Dangal.

In fact, we hear that the makers of Tubelight held a meeting with the distributors of the film to understand the best way to maximise box office profits for the film. Given this the example of Dangal was sighted where in the ticket prices of the film were kept at a constant right through the first week of release. Interestingly, though Aamir Khan decided to go against conventional pricing patterns wherein the ticket price during the week is considerably lower than what it was on the opening three days of the film. Due to this decision of Aamir, the fixed ticket prices right through the opening week afforded the film a gross profit of approximately crores running into double digits.

Now keeping this in mind, the producers of Tubelight too have decided to follow Aamir Khan’s footsteps and have unanimously agreed to maintain a constant ticket price right through the opening weekend and first week of the film’s release.

As for the film, Tubelight that also stars Sohail Khan and the famous Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and is directed by Kabir Khan is slated to release on June 23 this year.