REVEALED: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh to make his TV debut with this show

While Mithun Chakraborty has turned judge on various reality shows which include from dance to comedy, it is time for the veteran star’s son to try his hands at the small screen. With many actors like Zayed Khan and Sanjay Kapoor turning their attention to television, we hear that Mimoh will be doing the same along with yet another film star, Sohail Khan.

Earlier, there were reports about Sohail Khan turning wrestler for a TV show based on real life wrestler Gama Pehlwan. Now, Mimoh too will be a part of the same show. Although there aren’t many details on the same, we hear that Mimoh will be essaying the role of a wrestler too. It is being said that the actor will also undergo extensive prep for the same.

On the other hand, the series on Gama Pehlwan will be set in Amritsar and is a period biopic on the wrestler who moved to Pakistan. Sohail Khan plays the protagonist and it also marks Salman Khan’s foray into television production. Reportedly, the pilot episode has been shot and sent to the channel for approval.