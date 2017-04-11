REVEALED: Length of S. S. Rajamouli’s much awaited Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion

Ever since the time Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion got announced, it only upped everyone’s anticipation and expectations from the film, considering its first part proved to be such a staggering hit at the Box-Office. With less than around 20 days away from the film’s release, the excitement is only getting merrier by the day.

While Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion will have the answer to the eternal question of ‘Why Kattappa killed Baahubali’ only when it gets released, as of now, we can give you a scoop about the length of the film. As per the reports available, Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion will be as long as 2 hours and 50 minutes! The same was revealed in a recent interview with

S. S. Rajamouli. Reports have it that, Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion has already started proving to be a goldmine for its makers. If the reports are to be believed, then, the film has already minted in around Rs. 500 crore as part of its distribution and theatrical rights and merchandise. The film’s makers, in an attempt to refresh and relive the Baahubali mania, got the film’s first part Bahubali: The Beginning released all over last week.

Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion stars Prabhas in the title role alongside Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles. The film will hit the screens on April 28 this year.