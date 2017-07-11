REVEALED Kajal Aggarwal to play one of the leading ladies in Yamla Pagla Deewana and this will be her role" />

Earlier we had mentioned that the Deols are set to come back to entertain you with the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana. The comic caper franchise will be taken forward by Punjabi filmmaker Navaniat Singh and now there has been addition to the star cast.

While both the films in Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise featured different actresses, this time around too, they have roped in Kajal Aggarwal. The actress plays the love interest of Bobby Deol and details of Sunny’s leading lady are yet to be revealed. Besides the duo, audience may be aware that the film also features Dharmendra in the main role.

Known for South films like Magadheera and Thuppakki, Kajal has featured in some prominent Bollywood films like Singham and Special 26. Reportedly, for this film, we will see the actress playing a modern girl with different shades. Previously we had also reported that the film will not be a continuation and will be a different one set in the backdrop of Gujarat.

While the first schedule of Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 is slated to go on floor in August in Hyderabad’s famous studio Ramoji Film City, the film will also be extensively shot in Mumbai, Gujarat and Punjab. As mentioned before, the film marks the foray of Navaniat Singh in Bollywood and it is written by Dheeraj Rattan.