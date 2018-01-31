Revealed: Inside details of Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic

There has been a lot of speculation going around lately if Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming biopic on Saina Nehwal has been shelved or not. The industry was abuzz with rumours of the ambitious project being shelved after the actress tweeted about its delay. But now director of the film, Amole Gupte, has given a statement to a daily confirming that the film has definitely not been shelved or delayed. According to Gupte, first schedule of the movie will begin in Nehwal’s hometown Hyderabad and that’s when they will be out with Shraddha’s first look.

It is quite a relief to Shraddha Kapoor fans as the film is finally getting made after much trepidation by the industry insiders. Amole told a daily that the unit will start shooting in September. He also revealed that the lead actress had been to Hyderabad in December to get specially train at Saina’s mentor Pullela Gopichand’s badminton academy and continued with the training in Mumbai too. He also stated that he has been researching and working on the film since past two years and therefore the project is very important for him.

Unfortunately, the Haseena Parkar star has had a tough luck at the box office with her last few releases bombing, thus giving rise to rumours that maybe the makers and the actress herself were not confident enough to pull off this challenging project with panache. Gupte snubbed this and maintained that he has total confidence in Kapoor’s acting abilities and that he is certain that she would be able to do full justice to the part, thanks to her striking physical resemblance with the badminton champ.

Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for a horror comedy Stree with Rajkummar Rao. Saaho is another project that the actress has in the pipeline.