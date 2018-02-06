REVEALED: Huma Qureshi to start a new clothing line and here’s what it is about

Huma Qureshi, who has been exploring the south and foreign film industry, is now all set to enter the fashion world. The actress is now all set to follow the footsteps of her colleagues by venturing into the fashion line. Huma is all set to start her own or rather clothing line.

Huma Qureshi wants to aim at making fashion reasonable for all classes. The actress’ new venture is an initiative towards that direction. The actress believes that this provides an opportunity for young girls to explore their fashionable side at reasonable rates.

A source close to the actress said, “Huma had her mind on launching her own line with the aim to make stylish and affordable every day wear for young girls for quite some time. She is currently in the process of determining the logistics. She is extremely excited to see how the designs and the fashion line pans out once that’s done.”

Reportedly, Huma’s upcoming line is yet to be titled. Considering that it will be for young girls, the designs will have a contemporary, feminine and youthful touch to it. Moreover, Huma too will be completed involved wherein she will be overseeing everything right from the designs of the clothes to distribution of the brand.

Talking about the new venture Huma added, “So many young girls across the country want to wear good clothes and look nice. Fashion is just not for the elite. Fashion should be for anybody who wants to look good for themselves. I want to launch a line for school, college and office-going girls who want to be trendy, step out and feel confident.”

In fact, besides Huma, there are many other Bollywood celebrities who are exploring this particular aspect of the industry. While Sonam Kapoor kicked off a similar venture with sister Rhea Kapoor, Anushka Sharma too launched Nush. Sunny Leone, Sidharth Malhotra are some other actors who have followed a similar trend.