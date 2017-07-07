REVEALED: Here’s what Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have planned for their daughter Misha’s first birthday

Birthdays are always celebrated by painting the town red with those few close friends and family. Apart from that birthdays also call for lavish celebrations where almost everyone is invited. Well for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput this doesn’t seem to be the norm.

In fact the couple who will soon be celebrating their daughter Misha’s first birthday have planned something altogether different, special and memorable for the little munchkin. Talking about the same to a leading daily, Mira Rajput stated that contrary to the massive bashes thrown to celebrate birthdays, for Misha’s first, they have planned a more sober celebration with family. Keeping it simple, Shahid and Mira plan to bring in Misha’s first birthday with a quiet picnic in a park with Mira’s sister and her kids and their parents.

Though simple, the celebration is rather sweet and is sure to give little Misha and everyone else present fond memories to last a life time. Back on the film front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali ambitious venture Padmavati. Slated for release next year the film will see Shahid Kapoor sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.