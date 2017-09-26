REVEALED: Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan plans to ring in his 75th birthday

If you are expecting a lavish birthday bash, Bachchan style, then fans will have to wait a little longer to see the same. This time around, even though it is his 75th birthday, Amitabh Bachchan plans to keep it a rather low key one comparatively and wants to let the celebrations to coincide with their Diwali bash. But a trip is what is on his mind for his 75th birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older on October 11 and has decided to take off to Maldives to ring in his birthday along with wife Jaya. In fact, despite their work commitments, his son and daughter, Abhishek Bachchan and Shwetha Bachchan Nanda too would be arriving at the destination with their families, making it a private but an enjoyable affair.

It is also being said that Amitabh Bachchan has plans to take a detour to Delhi before arriving to Mumbai to visit his daughter’s in-laws. Shwetha’s father-in-law Rajan Nanda too will be turning 75 this year and a grand party has been organized to celebrate the same. The megastar would be attending it before returning to Mumbai.

On the other hand, talking about his own bash, it seems that the veteran star is not keen on having two celebrations back-to-back and hence decided to celebrate it with the fraternity during Diwali itself. This year, while his birthday is on October 11, the Diwali festivities start a week later because of which the actor decided to hold the celebrations during the same time. Let us remind you that the Bachchans Diwali bash is often one of the most talked about celebrations in B-town owing to its grandeur as well as a guest-list comprising of who’s who of Bollywood.

On the film front, Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for YRF’s most ambitious film Thugs of Hindostan which also features Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The megastar will also be reviving Umesh Shukla’s delayed film 102 Not Out along with Rishi Kapoor.