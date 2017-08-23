REVEALED: Here are the details about Anil Kapoor’s reel life daughter in Fanney Khan

Anil Kapoor will play a quirky and unconventional role in Fanney Khan. As he joins hands with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for yet another film after almost 17 years, Fanney Khan has yet another important character – the girl who will play Anil Kapoor’s daughter in the film. While many names are doing the rounds for the same, we hear that the makers have found the actor’s reel life daughter in a newbie.

From what we hear, the makers were actually on a lookout for a fresh face since the film already has an A-lister like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will play a prominent role. It is also being said that the girl’s role will be an unconventional one because the film will require an actress who is overweight. Talking about the story, it is being said that the film touches upon the topic of fat shaming [body shaming]. Reportedly, the film is about the young girl, that is Anil Kapoor’s daughter, attempting to become beautiful and lose weight as her aim is to become like Aishwarya who plays a singer in the film.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is slated to go on floor soon with Anil Kapoor on the road to recovery post his ankle injury. The film, on the other hand, is expected to hit the silver screen in April 2018.