Release of Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika postponed

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi created much buzz initially, courtesy, the major fallout between Kangana Ranaut and director Ketan Mehta. The film was initially supposed to be made by Ketan as Jhansi Ki Rani which later took a new form as Manikarnika. The film, which is Kangana’s ambitious project, however may not be able to make it on time.

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, which has had some major shoot schedules in Rajasthan, was to release in April. The film may have had a clash with the then ongoing IPL. But however, it seems that the makers will not be able to retain the release date. If recent rumours are to be believed, the film may get pushed further.

Although an official announcement is awaited, it is being said that VFX is proving to be troublesome for the film. Audiences may be aware that Manikarnika is a period drama. Hence the film is heavy on VFX. Due to the same, it is being said that the extensive prep for the same is taking time. Hence there are chances of a delay.

On the other hand, grapevine also has it that Manikarnika is facing financial constraints. It is a known fact that the film requires an extensive budget to erect sets. The film also involves palaces and battlefield shots which are integral to the plotline. Hence, in all probability, the budget may have gone tad overboard. Obviously, this doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the makers. And hence, it is considered as one of the major reasons for the delay.

However, the entire team of Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi including Kangana Ranaut has maintained silence on the matter. The film is also said to star TV star Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta among others in prominent roles. Also, details of the release date post the delay is yet to be revealed.