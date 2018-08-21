Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki to release in Kazakhstan

Rani Mukerji won hearts as well as box office glory with her convincing and spirited performance as a teacher who deals with Tourette Syndrome in Hichki earlier this year. Since then, the film has been winning laurels across the globe as well. The film received a standing ovation at the Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) and at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Rani also won the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

The film is set to release in Russia and now in Kazakhstan. Known for some interest in Hindi films, Hichki will get a Russian voiceover release here, as it is one of Kazakhstan’s official languages.

Rani Mukerji said, “It’s truly amazing that films can cross over to different cultures and languages because of its universal story. Hichki is a reflection of society, a reflection of how we all have weaknesses and we need to overcome them to make the world a better place. It talks about every person’s determination, focus and positive spirit to win over obstacles. I’m happy that Hichki’s core message is resonating with audiences across the globe. I am proud of the film, and grateful that people are enjoying it.”

Hichki will be screened across 15 screens here, which makes it the biggest release for a Hindi feature film in this nation since 2015. The film will release on September 20 in Kazakhstan.

