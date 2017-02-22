Rajkumar Hirani may shoot Sanjay Dutt biopic at this jail

By now, readers may be aware that the makers of Lucknow Central have gone all out to get the set of the film correct. The said set of a jail has been erected at the famous Film City located in Goregaon, suburban Mumbai amidst a mammoth space of two acres.

Earlier we had reported that the film is set against the backdrop of a jail, so keeping that in mind, the elaborate set was constructed with a huge landscape. Sources claim that the man behind this larger than life set Amit Ray took it up as a challenge. He had said, ‘This is going to be interesting’ before taking to the drawing board. A great amount of research went into recreating a jail. Further Ray went on to say, “Nikhil Advani (producer) said he wants to make the jail look huge and scary.”

The makers kick started with the layout, drawings and fashioned a few 3D models. “It took around three months to build the set from scratch. A lot of technicians doubted us. The biggest challenge was to make the jail look completely different from what one has seen in earlier Bollywood films,” added Ray

However, all of their efforts seem to have paid off with the way it was presented to Rajkumar Hirani. The filmmaker, who is in the midst of shooting the Sanjay Dutt biopic, received recommendations from his industry friends to visit this jail, which according to sources, have now become a tourist spot of sorts. Apparently, the director-producer received suggestions for the same, since Rajkumar Hirani will also be shooting a couple of jail sequences which are pivotal to the plotline of the film.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Lucknow Central starring Farhan Akhtar and Diana Penty is directed by Ranjit Tiwari. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt biopic has Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist along with other actors like Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma among others.