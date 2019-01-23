Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 23.01.2019 | 8:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Uri Why Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho Thackeray
follow us on

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya is all set to tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rajinikanth’s youngest daughter, Soundarya is getting married to actor/entrepreneur Vishagan Vanangamudi on 11th February. She parted ways with her first husband Ashwin a few years ago. Recently, she took to Twitter to announce her divorce and asked her fans to request their family’s privacy.

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya is all set to tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi

Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company and had debuted with Manoj Beedha’s Vanjagar Ulagam. As per reports, the festivities will commence on 9th February and Soundarya is working on her ensembles for the ceremony.

Vishagan is also getting married for the second time and might also be finalised as the lead of Siggapu Rojakkal 2.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Manju Warrier to make her Tamil debut with…

URI: The Surgical Strike will be remade in…

SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and…

Mahesh Babu celebrates Pongal with family…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui extends support to…

KGF releases in Pakistan; becomes first…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification