Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya is all set to tie the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi

Rajinikanth’s youngest daughter, Soundarya is getting married to actor/entrepreneur Vishagan Vanangamudi on 11th February. She parted ways with her first husband Ashwin a few years ago. Recently, she took to Twitter to announce her divorce and asked her fans to request their family’s privacy.

Vishagan owns a pharmaceutical company and had debuted with Manoj Beedha’s Vanjagar Ulagam. As per reports, the festivities will commence on 9th February and Soundarya is working on her ensembles for the ceremony.

Vishagan is also getting married for the second time and might also be finalised as the lead of Siggapu Rojakkal 2.