Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 14.12.2018 | 6:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kedarnath 2.0 Zero AndhaDhun Badhaai Ho Baazaar
follow us on

Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It’s been a great year for movies in India. While some big budget movies failed at the box office, unconventional and small budget films were sleeper hits. Google, like every year, has released which movies were most talked about. It was 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar that took the throne followed by Tiger Shroff‘s action-packed film Baaghi 2 came in at the second position. Salman Khan‘s high octane action film Race 3, which didn’t receive positive reviews, came in at third position. The third part in Marvel’s Avengers series, Avengers: Infinity War came in at the fourth position followed by Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan starrer Tiger Zinda Hai taking the fifth position.

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju, which was Sanjay Dutt biopic, Deepika PadukoneRanveer SinghShahid Kapoor magnum opus Padmaavat, Marvel’s Black Panther, Ishaan Khatter – Janvhi Kapoor’s Sairat remake Dhadak and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 were the movies amongst top 10 most searched films on Google in 2018.

1. 2.0

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 2. Baaghi 2

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 3. Race 3

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 4. Avengers: Infinity War

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 5. Tiger Zinda Hai

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 6. Sanju

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 7. Padmaavat

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 8. Black Panther

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 9. Dhadak

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3 amongst most searched films on Google in 2018

 10. Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2

Also Read: Akshay Kumar wishes his 2.0 co-star Thalaiva Rajinikanth on his 68th birthday

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully…

EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Nusrat…

Box Office: Kedarnath has a good first week,…

Salman Khan to make Hindi remake of Marathi…

Box Office: 2.0 Day 15 in overseas

Box Office: Kedarnath and 2.0 [Hindi] stay…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification