Is Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 about mobile addiction?

Ever since the film was announced, 2.0 continues to be in news. The film which was to release last year has been facing several delays. The same is owing to heavy VFX that it requires. While the film continues to create anticipation, now it seems that we have caught hold a whiff of the plot. If recent reports are to be believed, 2.0 is said to be about mobile addiction.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar will be coming together for the first time for this sci-fi action venture. With much curiousity being associated with the film, it only further triggered reports about the storyline of the film. While we still need to receive details from the makers, now we hear that 2.0 will touch upon the topic of mobile addiction and its hazards.

Well, it is being said that S Shankar was keen on making the film on a relevant topic and what better than this? It is a known fact that many of us either work on the phone or work for the phone [apps] in the current age. This probably prompted the talented filmmaker to choose this topic.

On the other hand, 2.0 recently created a lot of furore of late owing to the leak of its teaser. The few seconds glimpse of the film were purely montage shots from the film but had gone viral on the web immediately.

Besides all the controversies surrounding the film, it is also being said that the makers are yet to finalize the release date. There has been no update on the same and the last we heard was that 2.0 was slated to release in April 2018.

Also Read: The damage done to Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 is not the leak