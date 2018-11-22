Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.11.2018 | 3:58 PM IST

Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 clocks it at 2 hours 28 minutes

BySubhash K. Jha

The excited and anxious team behind Shankar’s long-awaited opus 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in a confrontational combat, has just finished editing the footage.

Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 clocks it at 2 hours 28 minutes

And we are happy to announce that the playing – time for the sequel to the 2010 hit is precisely 2 hours and 28 minutes. This is 33 minutes shorter than what Robot and its Tamil version Enthiran was  in 2010.

Says a member of the technical team, “Though we shot footage that could go into a 5-hour film, we consciously decided to keep the length in check  this time. While the first film was over 3 hours long, this time we’ve kept the running-time to under 2 and a half hours.”

It was felt by the entire team that lengthier films tend to exhaust audiences. The most recent case in  point being Thugs Of Hindostan.

A technical member of the 2.0 team avers, “I strongly believe the length was a major culprit in Thugs Of Hindostan. If they had restricted the action to just over two hours, I strongly believe it would have performed a lot better. We don’t want to make the same mistake.”

Also Read: 2.0 – Akshay Kumar’s speech in Tamil left Rajinikanth surprised

