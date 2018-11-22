Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 clocks it at 2 hours 28 minutes

The excited and anxious team behind Shankar’s long-awaited opus 2.0 featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in a confrontational combat, has just finished editing the footage.

And we are happy to announce that the playing – time for the sequel to the 2010 hit is precisely 2 hours and 28 minutes. This is 33 minutes shorter than what Robot and its Tamil version Enthiran was in 2010.

Says a member of the technical team, “Though we shot footage that could go into a 5-hour film, we consciously decided to keep the length in check this time. While the first film was over 3 hours long, this time we’ve kept the running-time to under 2 and a half hours.”

It was felt by the entire team that lengthier films tend to exhaust audiences. The most recent case in point being Thugs Of Hindostan.

A technical member of the 2.0 team avers, “I strongly believe the length was a major culprit in Thugs Of Hindostan. If they had restricted the action to just over two hours, I strongly believe it would have performed a lot better. We don’t want to make the same mistake.”

