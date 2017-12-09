Rahul Rawail all set to write biography on Raj Kapoor

It is raining biographies in Bollywood. Everyone from Asha Parekh to Nawazuddin Siddiqui is into the tell-all game. The latest to join the biographic bandwagon is filmmaker Rahul Rawail. No, he isn’t penning his own life story. He is writing what promises to be the authoritative biography of Raj Kapoor. And who better equipped for the job than Rawail who has been associated very closely with the Kapoor family.

Says Rahul Rawail, “That’s right. I’ve known Raj Kapoor saab and his two sons very closely. I assisted Raj Saab and then I directed Biwi O Biwi for the R K Films banner. I’ve been close friends of both of Raj Saab’s son Randhir and Rishi for decades. I know the family very closely.”

But it’s not the personal details of Raj Kapoor’s life that interest Rahul Rawail. “I am fascinated by his journey as an actor and a filmmaker. It is this journey I want to write about.”

Rahul Rawail has begun his groundwork and research and will soon begin writing the biography. “It is one of the biggest challenges of my career,” says Rahul whose father the illustrious H S Rawail directed Rishi Kapoor in Laila Majnu and Deedar-e-Yaar.