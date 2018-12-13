Producer Dinesh Vijan Ties the knot, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend pre-wedding festivities

Looks like 2018 will go down in history as the year of marriages in Bollywood. During a year when Bollywood divas Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra opted for matrimony, producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, whose Stree scored a big success at the box office this year, has also gone from single to married. On December 13, Dinesh Vijan tied the knot with Dubai-based real-estate agent Pramita Tanwar.

The wedding has taken Vijan’s close friends by surprise, as he has been linked with a couple of actresses recently. The pre-wedding festivities were attended by some of his close friends including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Raveena Tandon. Stree director Amar Kaushik, Homi Adajania and Made In China director Mikhil Musale were enjoying at the dance party on December 12.

Says a friend of the producer, “Dinesh wanted to keep the wedding really low-profile. Even the cocktail reception on December 14 will be attended only his close friends.”

Guess Dinesh has made enough news lately about his alleged non-payment of profit shares to his co-producers Raj & DK of Stree.

